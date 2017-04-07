Edina opens girls softball season Friday at Farmington

Edina High’s girls softball team will be on the road for a 4:30 p.m. fastpitch game Friday, April 7, at Farmington.

The Hornets have a veteran team, led by returning All-Lake Conference catcher Molly McGarry, a four-year starter.

Sophomore Molly McHugh returns to the pitchers’ circle for the Hornets.

Other members of the Edina varsity are seniors Quinn Brinkman, Megan Ross and Quinlan Kile, juniors Anna Pins and Ellie Soukup, sophomores Meredith Buenz, Alison May and Hannah Sundem, ninth-grader Maddison Johnson and eighth-grader Geneveive Ovsak.