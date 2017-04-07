Eden Prairie man drowns in Carlton County

A 67-year-old Eden Prairie man was found dead in a lake in northeastern Minnesota April 6, according to a Carlton County Sheriff press release.

The man has not been identified. According to the release, the county sheriff received a call from the man’s family, reporting that he had not been in contact, asking for a welfare check at the family’s property in the Bob Lake area in Sawyer Township.

The family also reported that a friend in the area had gone to check on the man, but had been unable to locate him, said the release. That friend had reportedly spotted a canoe some 40 feet offshore, partially submerged and containing a dog the friend recognized as belonging to the male.

Officers reached the canoe and removed the dog to safety, but could not locate the missing man, according the release. A multi-organization search followed, in which the sheriff’s office was assisted by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Resuce Squad, the DNR, Life Link and two nearby fire departments, said the release.

The man’s body was located submerged in the lake, said the release.