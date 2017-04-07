Communications overhaul in store for Richfield Schools

Following an audit of the Richfield School District’s communications procedures, several recommendations are being implemented for next school year, Superintendent Steven Unowsky announced during a school board meeting last month.

While the district will follow a number of tips from consultant Christine Wroblewski, one recommended measure it won’t take is to hire a dedicated communications specialist, Unowsky said.

“While I would love to go down that road,” he said, “fiscally I’m not sure I can strongly recommend that to the team, because we are currently in a situation where we are contracting rather than expanding.”

With the district set to make $300,000 in staffing cuts, the responsibilities of a communications staff person will be dispersed among the district administration, amounting to the equivalent of a half-time position, Unowsky said.

It helps, he said, that Chief Human Resources Officer Craig Holje and two other officer-level staff members have extensive experience in communications and marketing.

Under that cooperative arrangement, the district will address a communications framework that the consultant found lacking in consistency.

In an effort toward simplification, the stakeholder surveys the district has emphasized in recent years will be streamlined. Instead of conducting three to five surveys every year, the district will align all those surveys into one, Unowsky said.

Board Chair Christine Maleck noted a need to better inform parents of the results of those surveys, and of the district’s ensuing action plans. In speaking with focus groups, the consultant did indeed find that “people really liked being asked, and they also really liked hearing the (subsequent) information that we gave them,” Unowsky said.

While the surveys are aligned, so will the district’s social media accounts. With each building having its own Facebook page, those venues will be placed under one umbrella. Twitter accounts will be similarly aligned, Unowsky said.

The district’s website will also get a makeover, set to be unveiled July 1 as a more user-friendly portal for families and students, Unowsky said. The District Technology Advisory Committee has already had a sneak preview of the site, “and there was plenty of applause. It looks really good,” Maleck reported.

The district-wide communications overhaul extends to written materials, too. Some of that is already evident in new brochures for kindergarten and pre-k programming.

The updates will extend to other regular publications such as the “Your Schools” newsletter that is issued district-wide three times per year, Unowsky said. It will feature less text, be more user-friendly and come in a bilingual format, he explained.

The school board voiced little criticism of the communications plan.

“The only thing I’m wondering about,” Boardmember Paula Cole said, has to do with online communications systems that lack uniformity from teacher to teacher, especially at Richfield Middle School.

The district plans to address that in a variety of ways. A brand and style book establishing communications expectations will cover some of those issues, Unowsky said. The District Technology Advisory Committee should also be a big part of unifying parent communications formats, he added.

A new digital learning model will also address those efforts, Director of Technology Anthony Padrnos said.

Robust community outreach is all the more important with possible operating and capital referenda on the horizon, Unowsky observed.

Part of the district’s greater presence in the community is to establish a rotating schedule of administrators to attend events such as city meetings, part of an ongoing emphasis on tighter relations between the school district and city government.

