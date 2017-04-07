Climate lobby group to host presentation Saturday in Bloomington

A former assistant secretary of the Army will speak this weekend at the Citizens Climate Lobby meeting in Bloomington.

The meeting is 11:45 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Minnesota Valley Chapter of the Izaak Walton League, 6601 Auto Club Road.

Katherine Hammack, a climate change and sustainability strategies expert, will discuss by conference call sustainability, resilience and net-zero strategies. She served as the assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment during the Obama administration.

Info: 952-920-1547