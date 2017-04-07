Candidate announces bid for at-large Bloomington City Council seat

The filing period is more than a month away, but a Bloomington resident has announced his candidacy for the Bloomington City Council at-large seat up for election this fall.

Nathan Coulter, a lifelong resident who works as a legislative assistant for the Minnesota Senate, cited planning for Bloomington’s future among his reasons for seeking a council seat.

“As someone who chose to stay and raise a family here, I appreciate our community’s strong past and how much Bloomington has given to me. I also know that the thinking that got us here today is not the thinking that is going to bring our community forward tomorrow,” Coulter said in announcing his candidacy.

“I’m running for city council because we need leadership that reflects the priorities of the future. We can plainly see that this isn’t the Bloomington of 20 years ago, and we know that Bloomington will look very different 20 years from now. How we address these changes and make progress for our neighbors will define the Bloomington that the next generation inherits,” he explained.

Coulter cited affordable housing and equity, property taxes and infrastructure and working together to make city government more accessible to residents of Bloomington as issues he would address in shaping Bloomington’s future.

Coulter serves on the boards of the Bloomington Housing and Redevelopment Authority and the Perpich Center for Arts Education. He teaches Sunday School at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church. He and his wife Charity live in east Bloomington.

The filing period for the 2017 city council elections is May 16-30. Candidates will have until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1, to withdraw.

The council’s seats for districts 2, 3 and 4 will be on the ballot in November, as well as the at-large seat held by Kim Vlaisavljevich. If three or more candidates file for the same office, a primary election will be held Aug. 8.

Bloomington Board of Education seats will also be up for election this fall. The filing period for the school board is in August.

City election information is available online at tr.im/2017vote.