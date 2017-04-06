Education Trikes raise 10 grand at Bloomington preschool Published April 6, 2017 at 3:50 pm By Mike Hanks Peter Everett, 5, of Bloomington, left, and Bennett Pickard, 5, of Chanhassen loop around classmates and spectators during a St. Jude Trike-A-Thon at St. Stephen Preschool in Bloomington March 28. The preschool holds an annual trike-a-thon to raise money annually for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which provides services to children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The school raised $10,138 last week, surpassing this year’s goal of $6,000, and has raised more than $57,000 through its trike-a-thons of the past 11 years. This year’s trike-a-thon was dedicated to the memory of Mara Houtkooper, the daughter of a St. Stephen Preschool teacher who died of cancer at age 14. Ellie Stanke, 4, of Bloomington leads classmates into the turn on the trike-a-thon track inside the school’s gymnasium. (Sun Current staff photos by Mike Hanks)