Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF HENNEPIN
FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 27-PA-PR-17-358
Estate of
Suzanne Fallon Dunseath,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated March 18, 2011, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Suzanne Virginia Dunseath Bohn, residing at 6377 Oxbow Bend, Chanhassen, MN, 55317, Sherry Dunseath Welch, residing at 113 Wyandot Street, Darlington, SC 29532, and William J. R. Dunseath, Jr, residing at 2154 Red Hill Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903, as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representatives have full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 29, 2017
Julie Peterson
Registrar
Kate Fogarty
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representatives
Sharma Foley Affeldt (034395X)
Bridgeview Legal Advisors, PLLC
362 3rd Street
Excelsior, MN, 55331
Telephone: (763) 710-0095
Published in the
Eden Prairie Sun Current
April 6, 13, 2017
671101