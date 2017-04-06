Ordinances – CITY OF RICHFIELD

BILL NO. 2017-4

TRANSITORY ORDINANCE NO. 19.05 AN ORDINANCE PROVIDING FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF MONEY FROM THE SPECIAL REVENUE FUND FOR CERTAIN CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS

CITY OF RICHFIELD DOES ORDAIN:

Section 1: It is found and determined to be necessary and expedient for the City to expend money from the Special Revenue Fund for the making of capital improvements listed in Section 2 hereof, for which the City would be authorized to issue general obligation bonds.

Section 2: The capital improvements and amounts of expenditures for such improvements which are authorized to be paid from the Special Revenue Fund under Section 7.12, Subdivision 2 of the City Charter, are as follows:

Major Park Maintenance $ 45,000

Wood Lake Fence Repair and Tree Removal $ 5,000

Ice Arena Restroom Fixtures $ 12,000

Ice Arena Conversion to Indirect Refrigeration $ 300,000

Wood Lake Perimeter Trail Restoration $ 50,000

Wood Lake Windows and Door Frames $ 38,000

Section 3: The expenditures herein authorized shall be made pursuant to such contracts as are authorized from time to time by Council action.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Richfield this 28th day of March, 2017.

Pat Elliott, Mayor

ATTEST:

Elizabeth VanHoose, City Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

April 6, 2017

670800

http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/04/670800-1.pdf