Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

3245 HIAWATHA AVE. S.,

MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55406-2415

April 25, 2017 AT 4:30PM

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Minneapolis 25550: 3245 Hiawatha Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55406-2415. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on April 25, 2017 at 4:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1008- Khalif, Ahmed

1105- Cook, Stephen

1138- Caffrey, Peter

1155- Tate, Ricky

1161- Ramos, /Viviana

1162- Chapman, James

1213- Johnson, Christine

1374- Villanueva, Fredy

1456- Lockett, Matheis

1470- Madry, Rochanda

1475- Schirber, Kari

1605- Thierry, Erica

1674- Schirber, Kari

1714- Kranz, Mike

1783- Schlosser, Jessie

1869- Hard, Rosemarie

2109- Henderson, Ronnie

2113- sonnenberg, bianca

2118- Sanchez, Miguelina

2148- Klar, Jennifer

2157- Carlson, Amber

2236- Archer, Ian

2239- Guyott, William

2244- Taylor, Ross

2247- Swindeman, NShaia

2401- Martin, Noel

2510- Brown, Chrystal

2517- Simms, Leah

2539- Hawkins, Kiowa

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

April 6, 13, 2017

672024