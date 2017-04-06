Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
200 W. 78th Street, Richfield, MN 55423-4157
April 26, 2017 at 11:30 am
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Richfield 08317: 200 W. 78th Street, Richfield, MN 55423-4157. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on April 26, 2017 at 11:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
0118- Brown, Melissa
0144- Edina Care Center
0147- Roberson, Otheria
0196- Brown, Michael
0244- Starr, Phillip
0253- Hirschfeld, Alma
0281- Biggs Jr., Jesse
0308- Berry, Tashana
0337- Nelson, Deanna
0367- Abbott, Candi
0375- Larson, Mark
0482- Grosbusch, Lashonda
0668- Sims, Latrece
0730- Allen, Kevin
0756- Glasspoole, Mark
0786- Drugge, Craig
0804- Engelking, John
0822- Knox, Michael
0920- Mendez, Josue
Published in the
Richfield SunCurrent
April 6, 13, 2017
671818