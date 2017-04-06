Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION

CASE FILE NUMBER:
PL2017-39
APPLICANT:
JR Hospitality II LLC
PROPERTY ADDRESSES: 7830 13TH AVE S; 7831 12TH AVE S; 7837 13TH AVE S; 1301 E 78TH ST; 1225 E 78TH ST
PROPOSAL:
1) Rezone the primary zoning district of 1225 and 1301 East 78th Street, 7830 and 7837 East 13th Avenue, and 7831 East 12th Avenue from FD-2 Freeway Development to C-4(PD) Freeway Office (Planned Development);
2) Preliminary and Final Development Plan for a five story, 171 room hotel; and
3) Preliminary and Final Plat of FRIENDLY PALM to combine five lots, and public right-of-way proposed to be vacated, into one lot
DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING:
04/20/2017, 6:05 p.m.
City of Bloomington
City Council Chambers –
Bloomington City Hall
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:
(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)
1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;
2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or
3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mike Centinario, Planner
City of Bloomington
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431-3027
Phone: 952-563-8921
