Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION

CASE FILE NUMBER:
PL2017-37
APPLICANT: Mark Anthony Properties (owner)
Bright Kids Day Care (user)
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
9901 LYNDALE AVE S
PROPOSAL: Conditional Use Permit for a day care in an existing multi-tenant building
DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING: 04/20/2017, 6:00 p.m.
City Council Chambers –
Bloomington City Hall
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
Planning Commission decision is final subject to appeal.
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:
(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)
1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;
2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or
3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Elizabeth ODay,
Planning Technician
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431-3027
Phone: 952-563-8919
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
April 6, 2017
670840