Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION

CASE FILE NUMBER:

PL2017-37

APPLICANT: Mark Anthony Properties (owner)

Bright Kids Day Care (user)

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

9901 LYNDALE AVE S

PROPOSAL: Conditional Use Permit for a day care in an existing multi-tenant building

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING: 04/20/2017, 6:00 p.m.

City Council Chambers –

Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

Planning Commission decision is final subject to appeal.

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:

(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)

1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or

3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Elizabeth ODay,

Planning Technician

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

Phone: 952-563-8919

[email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

April 6, 2017

670840