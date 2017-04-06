COLUMN: Minnesota families need reliable, affordable child care

By Emily Piper

As a parent of four young children, I know first-hand that child care is the biggest investment a family will make in the early years of a child’s life. Reliable child care is critical for the success of strong families, empowers working parents and lays the foundation for our children’s success in school and in life. The planning, money and resources we put into building Minnesota’s child care system comes back to us and our communities in many ways. It pays off when children are ready for school and on track to develop into healthy, productive adults. It is essential for parents’ peace of mind, knowing their children are safe and secure while they are at work.

But with skyrocketing costs and a provider shortage across the state, we are on the brink of a child care crisis in our state. In Minnesota, there are currently 650,000 children ages 0-12 years who may require some level of child care coverage outside of a school setting. In both Greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities metropolitan area, we are woefully short of quality, licensed child care providers. While options are shrinking, costs are going up. Child care costs Minnesota families over $10,000 per year for each child on average, among the highest in the country.

Parents shouldn’t have to work a second or third job just to afford child care or patch together a schedule with the help of family and friends, but that is the reality of many Minnesota families. We need to work together now to expand Minnesota families’ options for reliable child care and bring down the cost of child care coverage.

That is why Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith have proposed investments in child care to help Minnesota families and our economy. These investments would:

Make child care more affordable . Under current law, only 33,000 Minnesota families are eligible to receive tax breaks for child care. Gov. Dayton’s proposal would expand eligibility for these tax credits to a total of 95,000 Minnesota families, providing $60 million in tax cuts. Seventy-five thousand families would save an additional $379 per year.

Through tax credits to Minnesota families, and investing in our child care providers and facilities, we can improve our child care system to be the reliable and affordable network that Minnesota families need and deserve. The time to invest in child care is now.

Emily Piper is the Commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Human Services.