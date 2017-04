Bloomington Cable Television, April 7-13

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, April 7

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: April 7 to May 4

6:30 p.m. Oak Grove Elementary Student Showcase

9 p.m. Girls Basketball Section 3AAA Semifinal: Visitation at Holy Angels

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Northwest Airlines History Museum

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Life”

Saturday, April 8

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: April 7 to May 4

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Aging, The Gray Tsunami

7:30 p.m. SAMHSA – Road to Recovery Kickoff 2017

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Life”

8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball Section 3AAA Quarterfinal: St. Paul Harding at Kennedy

10 p.m. JV Boys Basketball: Kennedy at Jefferson

Sunday, April 9

6 p.m. Artistry’s Watercolor Wash-Off Competition 2016

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “T2 Trainspotting”

8:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: I-35W and I-494 Update

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: April 7 to May 4

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11

11 p.m. Commission Updates: April

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Mounds Park vs. St. Thomas Academy

Monday, April 10

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: April 7 to May 4

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11

7 p.m. PACER Unity Awards

8 p.m. League of Women Voters: Legislative Town Hall

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rotary Year Vision – President Jeff Potts

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Ghost in the Shell”

11 p.m. Chamber B.E.E.R.: The Art and Politics of Making it OK to be Pro-Business

Tuesday, April 11

6 p.m. Bloomington State of the City 2017

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11

8 p.m. Jefferson Man Pageant

9 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar – Decorative Concrete

10 p.m. Artistry Awash: Artist Panel Discussion

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: April 7 to May 4

Wednesday, April 12

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 12-18

7 p.m. League of Women Voters: Legislative Town Hall

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rotary Year Vision – President Jeff Potts

9:30 p.m. PACER Unity Awards

10:30 p.m. Jefferson Variety Show 2017

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: April

Thursday, April 13

6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 6

8 p.m. Commission Updates: April

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 12-18

9:30 p.m. Artistry Awash: Artist Panel Discussion

11 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar – Decorative Concrete

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.