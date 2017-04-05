Richfield spring sports primer

After securing just four wins during the 2016 season, the Richfield baseball team hopes to have a bounceback season in 2017. Senior pitcher/infielder Matt McGlinn is expected to be one of the Spartans’ top players this season. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Spartans’ rough 2016 spring season was followed by a productive American Legion baseball season, as many of the team’s returning players helped the Reds post a strong record over the summer.

The Spartans return all but six players from the 2016 season, but Richfield will be looking to fill some holes early in the season.

With longtime shortstop Christian Frost and ace pitcher Tommy Fallon having graduated following the 2016 season, the Spartans will be looking for some players to step up this season.

The player who might be tasked with replacing both players is senior Matt McGlinn. McGlinn hit .262 last season with seven RBIs and pitched to a 4.42 ERA in 31 and two-thirds innings last season.

McGlinn, who played a lot of second base last season, will be aided in the field by returners Evan Ekholm, who is expected to play a lot of innings as the team’s catcher this season, second-baseman Patrick Voigt, third-baseman/outfielder Cameron MacNabb, centerfielder Cole Christian, first-baseman/outfielder Davis Miles, first-baseman Chase Androff and third-baseman Jake Hartke.

On the mound, senior Nathan Daggett, Hartke, senior Phillip Pollis, Androff and MacNabb threw innings for the Spartans last season.

Richfield opened the 2017 season against legacy Christian April 4, and the Spartans will play their first Metro West Conference game of the season against Chaska at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Chaska’s Athletic Park.

Softball

The Richfield softball team won only two games last season, but the Spartans feel good about their chances this season.

After graduating seven seniors last season, Richfield will field a much younger squad this season. Richfield third-baseman Jordan Skof prepares to swing through a base hit during game action from last season. (Sun Current file photo by Chris Chesky)

Senior third-baseman Jordan Skof leads all returners. Skof was named team MVP after last season, and she brings her career .360 batting average into 2017. Skof is joined by fellow senior Carly Dowell and junior Taylor Williams as returners in the field.

The Spartans will continue to have consistency on the mound, as junior Mikayla Hallow-Tyler returns to the Spartans to improve on her strong sophomore season. Hallow-Tyler will be joined by freshman Corryn Nord, who showed promise during a short stint with the varsity team last year.

Without a large number of returners, the Spartans appear set to rebuild this year, with the intention of creeping closer to contention as the program’s younger players develop.

The Spartans have plenty of tough competition in the Metro West Conference, as Bloomington jefferson and Chanhassen both posted 10-plus wins against conference opponents, with Jefferson winning the conference with a 14-0 record. Chanhassen, on the other hand, went on to win the Class 4A state title last season.

The Spartans will open the 2017 season against Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at Richfield Middle School.

Track and field

After not sending an athlete to the state meet last season, the Richfield track and field team hopes to break that trend this season. Richfield hurdler Shane Rabe had a successful 2016 season, and he figures to be one of the Spartans’ top athletes this season. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Richfield graduated some of its top athletes from last season, but seniors Antonio Maddox (high jump) and Liam Hoppe (distance) and junior Shane Rabe (hurdles, triple jump) return to try to secure state berths this season.

Maddox came the closest to securing a state berth last season, as he finished third in the high jump event. After taking steps forward last season, Hoppe and Rabe have done well to position themselves for a potential run at the state meet.

On the girls’ side, captains Emma Nollenberger, Kiley Bigger, Megan McCarten and Shelby Marrs will lead what figures to be a young team for the Spartans.

With top athlete Mariah Wendland having graduated following the 2016 campaign, Richfield will hope to have some of its younger athletes step up this season.

Head coach Pat Burns hopes that the younger athletes that got experience last season will be able to step into bigger roles and help carry the team to success this year.

Richfield will open the season at the Knights Under the Lights Invitational at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Irondale High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.