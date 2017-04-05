Richfield bandshell delayed again

An illustration shows the bandshell planned for Veterans Park in Richfield. (Image courtesy city of Richfield)

For a Richfield bandshell project that has encountered obstacles at several critical junctures, that trend continues.

Over the past three years, the project aiming to place an outdoor concert facility in Veterans Park has faced fundraising shortcomings, multiple over-budget bids, poor soil quality that complicated construction, and a set of vocal citizens opposed to the project. Now, bandshell construction has been delayed once again due to an administrative error and a critical bid that exceeded the project’s budget.

The Richfield City Council on March 28 unanimously voted to reject all bids for the bandshell construction and authorize city staff members to rebid the project at a later date. The bidding was divided into four sections, and the February bid for the carpentry portion came in unrealistically low due to a clerical error on the part of the contractor, it was announced at the Feb. 28 Richfield City Council meeting.

The bandshell issue was again in front of the council last week, but the low bid for carpentry – made by the same low-bidder from the previous round of bids – came in at $126,500, or $25,000 over budget.

On top of that, an administrative error on the part of the city negated the bid anyway. The bid was legally required to be advertised in the Legal Notices section of the Richfield Sun Current, the city’s designated paper of record. That did not happen due to an inter-departmental communications error at the city offices, according to City Clerk Elizabeth VanHoose.

Although a staff report to the city council recommends rebidding the project next year, Richfield Recreation Director Jim Topitzhofer clarified he would like to leave the time frame more open-ended.

“We’d just like to say, ‘at a future date,’ at this point to keep our options open,” he said.

The city has $522,000 for the project, $325,000 of which comes from the city itself. The remainder of the funds is from donors. But that figure is growing, according to Sue Sandahl, a member of the fundraising group Friends of the Richfield Bandshell.

She told the city council March 28 that the group had raised an additional $14,262 since the March 20 bid opening.

“We’re gonna continue because we truly do believe in the project,” Sandahl said, asking the council “to know that we are backing it 100 percent.”

The former Richfield City Councilmember added that she has collected individual donations ranging from $1 to $3,000.

Sandahl made another announcement. David Butler, the leader of the bandshell effort for the past five years, has stepped down as chair of the friends group.

“He has indicated to the group that he would like to step back from all his responsibilities before he gets to 90, and he’s getting pretty close,” Sandahl said. “So we graciously accepted his resignation and thanked him for his work.”

Rick Jabs will take Butler’s place as chair of the Friends of the Richfield Bandshell, she added.

Although Sandahl said the group is “committed to going forward and coming up with the funds,” she cautioned that immediately rebidding the project could be problematic.

“Now that we’re approaching summer and the construction season, a lot of the (subcontractors) don’t want to wait around. We’re gonna have more delay because we have to republish (the bid advertisement), et cetera,” Sandahl said.

Initially envisioned as a $1 million project, the scale of the bandshell plans was pared back when fundraising wasn’t as robust as hoped. At the same time, a group of opponents formed to fight the project over various objections – general nuisance concerns, worries over the project’s impact of wildlife in Veterans Park, and the fact that a smaller, private outdoor concert facility is being constructed about a mile away on the shore of Richfield Lake.

The most vocal project opponent, Birgit Johnson, appeared during the March 28 public comment period as she continued to assert opponents’ voices weren’t being heard. Johnson’s appearance served as another reminder of the continued resistance the bandshell faces – whether in the form of opposition groups like hers or mere unfortunate happenstance.

“We need to get a little creative here to make this thing happen,” Topitzhofer said.

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.