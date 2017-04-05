Middle School volleyball program wins big tournament

Fifth-year program at Olson knocks off club teams in Burnsville

Five years ago Todd Anderson started up a volleyball club at Olson Middle School as a way introduce new players to the sport.

“Long story short,” said Anderson, an eight-grade math teacher at the Bloomington middle school, started the after-school activity with a dozen participants. The program grew to 35 participants in the second year when track coaches asked Anderson to move the program to the winter. He gladly made the switch, which fell in line with the age-group season to expand the competitive season. “We were able to move to a more competitive league and grew to 55 (kids), 65 and this year 85 kids.” OMS (Olson Middle School) Volleyball Club’s 12-1s recently won its 33-team league title at Northern Lights Power League in Burnsville, knocking off Shakopee, Stillwater and Northern Lights along the way. Team members pictured are front row from left: Annemarie Schloo, Allison Clare, Claire Ngo and Miya Goodermont. Back row: Hannah Wilkins, Coach Todd Anderson, Mary Hajduk, Abbey Pearson, Talia Schlteis and Isabelle Janey. Not pictured: Sophia Hanson. (Submitted photo)

This season the club was able to bus students from Oak Grove Middle School to join the practices at Olson MS. They were able to keep the official name of the group OMS Volleyball Club, made up of four teams that compete in Northern Lights Volleyball Club’s Power League in Burnsville. Anderson said the league is among the most competitive in the state and is a North Country Region-sanctioned event.

The OMS club is made up of three 14-year-old teams, known as 14s, made up of both seventh and eighth graders and one 12-year-old team made up of sixth graders, known as 12-1s.

The 12-1s were in full celebration mode after winning its 33-team league title March 26 at Northern Lights Burnsville location.

They qualified for the championship pool and beat Shakopee’s 12-1s for the first time in the best-of-three sets, 25-16, 25-23 to reach the semifinals. Despite a home-court advantage against Northern Lights’ 11-1 team, OMS earned a 25-11, 25-18 win to set up a final against Stillwater’s Junior Olympics 12-1 team. OMS once again came out on top, 25-18, 25-11.

Last season the club had a team finish sixth so to rise to the occasion this season was a tremendous accomplishment.

“Of the three 14s teams we had all of them in the upper-half of the power league out of 36 teams,” Anderson said, relying on the help of dedicated assistant coaches to help the teams grow. “I’m very fortunate to have the assistant coaches and parents we have.”

The 12-1s are coached by Stephanie Schifsky, a teacher at Oak Grove Middle School and parent, volunteer coaches Karl Pierson and Ann Nausbaum with the 14-1s.

Olson Middle School’s mascot is the Cougars, which serves as the mascot for the 14-1s. Anderson coined the nickname the Ball Hogs for the 12-1s. “We want them to be more aggressive and play like ball hogs,” he said, using the nickname as a motivational tool to get them into the right mindset on the court.

The club got off the ground thank’s to a grant through Olson Middle School’s Galaxy Program, which gives students an opportunity to try new things after school. “I’m not sure any other middle school’s offer a program like this,” Anderson said who started the program as a way help bolster the varsity programs at Jefferson and Kennedy. In the Norther Lights league, OMS played against elite programs like Minnesota Freeze and Junior Olympic programs from Shakopee and New Prague among others.

The most gratifying part of the program for Anderson is two-fold.

“I love to see the success at the varsity level at both schools but these girls are such wonderful kids and each year it keeps my passion for the game going,” he said having coached at various middle school and high levels over the last 15 years. “Their willingness to work hard and determination is remarkable.”

When Anderson was hired as a math instructor, he was approached by the varsity program about a coaching vacancy but noticed the most need was at the younger levels. “This was where the need was and its harder to fill a middle school spot so I was happy to go where the most help was needed.”

One advantage the OMS club has over more elite programs comes in the fee where they’re able to charge $600-650 per player instead of the junior Olympic programs which soar between $1,000-1,500.

“And we’re able to practice five days a week instead of two days with the clubs,” Anderson said.

The club wraps up the season April 22-23 with back-to-back tournaments at the National Volleyball Center in Rochester.

“It’s a fun way to end the season with an overnight at a hotel,” he said. “It’s fun for the girls and the parents have a great time.”

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason