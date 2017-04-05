Kennedy prepares to put three-win 2016 behind them

Eagles open with pair of home games at Haddox

Kennedy baseball will be a young team that will lean on consistent defense and pitching to come away with hard to find wins in a difficult Metro West Conference along with Section 3AAA which was home to eventual state champion Sibley. Kennedy sophomore John Kern, right, returns to the infield this spring. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The Eagles won three games last season including a 15-3 win at St. Louis Park, a 5-0 shutout of Chaska and 9-7 win over St. Paul Highland Park at Haddox Field.

“We will need all of our seniors to step up and be leaders this year and how the way for our younger guys,” manager George Walker said who has a group of assistant coaches that for the most part played at Kennedy including Cliff Christopherson and Sam Baltes with the varsity team, Alex Mack and Arich Juberian with the B team and Nick Olson with the freshman team. “Our coaching staff is very solid and does a great job. They have excellent baseball and coaching backgrounds as well as being current players on the local town team the Bloomington Bandits.”

Kennedy returns pitchers Hoyt DeVolder and Nathan Petsinger combined with experienced outfielders Jacob Ekholm and Kyle Conzemius and infielders John Kern and DeVolder. DeVolder and senior catcher Eric Swenson will serve as captains this season and both were all conference honorable mention award winners last spring. Swenson will also see time at third base and pitch.

Swenson had a pair of home runs, driving in six runs in the 15-3 win over St. Louis Park.

Others pushing for varsity team include senior Jack Brockman, juniors Caleb Vanderbeek (pitcher/infield), Jonah Smallfield (pitcher/first base) and Anthony Schuette (pitcher/catcher) and sophomore Ben Cradle (catcher/third base).

Kennedy faced St. Louis Park and Evergreen, Colorado during its spring training trip to Arizona last week. The Eagles open at Red Haddox Field against reigning state champion Sibley on April 5 and host DeLaSalle on Friday.

