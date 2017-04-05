Gospel of Grace Fellowship moves to St. Louis Park from Edina

Gospel of Grace Fellowship began worshiping April 2 at 2734 Rhode Island Ave. in St Louis Park.

The fellowship is a nondenominational Christian congregation. The church’s new location is home to Sar Shalom, a congregation that describes itself as a Messianic Jewish community.

The fellowship previously met in Edina.

The church’s worship services are 10:30 a.m. Sundays. An interactive Bible class is offered 9-10 a.m. with a time of fellowship between the class and worship service. Information, along with access to recorded sermons and Bible classes, is available at GGF.church.

For additional information, call 612-844-0773 or email [email protected]