Edina girls track team opens Thursday

Hornets take on Washburn, Forest Lake

Edina High’s girls track and field team has close to 100 athletes this year, and that alone gives first-year head coach Lynn Sosnowski plenty of reason for optimism.

Track and field is a numbers sport, and the more participants you have, the more the odds swing in your favor.

The Hornets’ roster includes some of the premier distance runners in the state, led by seniors Tate Sweeney and Amanda Mosborg, junior Emily Kompelien, sophomore Leisl Schreiner and ninth-grader Morgan Richter. Senior Tate Sweeney is one of the outstanding distance runners for the Edina High School girls track and field squad. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Last year Edina’s girls set school records in the 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800 relays. Sosnowski said she would like to add a 4×200-meter record this spring.

The first outdoor meet of the 2017 season will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Edina’s Kuhlman Field. Forest Lake and Minneapolis Washburn will join the Hornets for a triangular, although Washburn may be shorthanded this week due to spring break.

The Hornets had their spring break last week, but eight athletes went to the Minnesota State University, Mankato for an indoor meet April 1. Despite having only a few athletes there and only entering seven of the 12 events offered, the Hornets placed third in the team standings.

Sweeney, Richter and Kompelien joined senior Hannah Mitchell to win the 4×800-meter relay. Kompelien added a second place in the 1,600-meter run and Richter placed second in the 3,200.

Sosnowski, the longtime coach of Edina’s distance runners, will have more responsibility now that she has taken over from Cole Nelson as the head coach.

“As the head coach, now they’re all mine,” she said. “I will be sharing the love with the whole team.”

In addition to the meet at Minnesota State, the Hornets had an indoor time trial at the University of St. Thomas.

Sosnowski likes what she has seen so far. She knows the Hornets will score big in the distance events, and she looks for a strong effort from her sprint group.

“I am expecting we will be a top-three team in the state,” Sosnowski commented. “Our distance girls have had a lot of success, but they know they can’t rest on their laurels.”

During the cross country season last fall, those distance runners from Edina were ranked first in the state from start to finish, and they capped the season with their second straight state Class AA championship at St. Olaf College.

“We have a lot of exciting, upcoming talent in the sprints and the throws,” said Sosnowski. “We lost our best high-jumper to graduation, but we have some girls who will emerge. This is a team that will push hard. Our girls are stepping up every day.”

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]