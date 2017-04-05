Dispute with girlfriend leads to Bloomington man’s arrest

A 29-year-old Bloomington man with an outstanding warrant connected to a sexual assault conviction was arrested at a Bloomington hotel after his girlfriend called the police because she wanted him removed from their hotel room.

The suspect was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. March 27. Bloomington police officers were dispatched to Holiday Inn, 1201 W. 94th St., after a 29-year-old Bloomington woman called to ask for assistance. The woman was in the hotel lobby when officers arrived, identified her boyfriend and reported that he was in their hotel room. The couple had been arguing and she asked him to leave, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

A check of the man’s criminal history showed that he had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. Officers went to the room and made contact with the man, who initially gave a false name. As offers were attempting to arrest him, the suspect escaped the room and ran down the hallway, exiting the hotel. A sergeant who responded to the call was in the parking lot when the suspect attempted to flee the area and shot him with a Taser gun. A K-9 officer was also at the scene, resulting in the suspect’s compliance and arrest, Hartley explained.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer, giving false information to a police officer and obstruction with force, as well as his outstanding warrant.

Stolen vehicle

A 47-year-old woman’s overnight stay at a Bloomington motel was cut short when a stolen vehicle was identified in the parking lot.

A police officer patrolling the parking lot of Days Inn, 7851 Normandale Blvd., during the morning of March 27 identified a 2014 Mercedes Benz that had been reported stolen in Minneapolis the previous day. In confirming the vehicle had been reported stolen in Minneapolis, the officer was provided with the name of a possible suspect, according to Hartley.

The vehicle was unoccupied, so the officer checked the motel’s registry and learned that the woman named by the Minneapolis Police Department was registered at the motel. Police officers made contact with the woman in her motel room and verified she was driving the vehicle in the parking lot, resulting in her arrest. A search of her room turned up the keys to the car and suspected narcotics, Hartley noted.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Assault arrest

A 29-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, accused of pointing a gun at a resident in his apartment complex.

Police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of 80th Street East at approximately 1:30 p.m. March 28. A 60-year-old resident of an apartment complex reported that she had been threatened by another resident, Hartley said.

The victim told police officers that she had been sleeping earlier in the day and was awoken by loud music from an apartment above hers. She said she went to the apartment door to ask that the music be turned down, and was met by a man with a gun, who pointed it at her. He said he would turn the music down and slammed the door, Hartley explained.

The suspect was not at his apartment when police officers responded to the victim’s report, but officers were able to make contact with him by telephone and asked him about the incident. He agreed to return to his apartment to speak with officers, according to Hartley.

The suspect said that he had a pellet gun in his hand when he answered the door, and following further questioning by the officers was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. A search of his apartment turned up a BB gun and suspected narcotics, Hartley said.

Employee thefts

Employees of two retail businesses were arrested on suspicion of theft.

A 56-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested March 23 after his employer, T.J.Maxx, reported that an employee had been stealing merchandise from the store, 7982 Southtown Center. The suspect was employed as a cleaner, and store representatives reported that the suspect had been observed through store surveillance video stealing a variety of items, valued at $1,500, Hartley said.

When questioned, the man said he had been taking items during the past six months, Hartley noted.

A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested March 26 after his employer, Macy’s, reported that he had been pocketing cash as a result of fraudulent transactions at the Mall of America store, according to Hartley.

The store had conducted an internal investigation into cash shortages, resulting in a loss of $1,039, and connected them to the suspect. When questioned by police, the man said he had been making fraudulent transactions, which resulted in his arrest. The suspect had five outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest. Four of the warrants were from Hennepin County, including felony warrants for receiving stolen property and violating a no-contact order. He also had misdemeanor warrants for theft and domestic assault, Hartley said.

The suspect also had a misdemeanor warrant from Stearns County for theft, he added.