Community theater group to perform “Hairspray” in Bloomington

Stage and Spotlights Community Theatre will present the eight-time Tony Award winning Broadway Musical “Hairspray” at Olson Middle School.

Performances are 7 p.m. for Saturday evening shows and 2 p.m. for a Sunday performance, April 7-15 at the school, 4551 W. 102nd St.

The Broadway Musical takes place on the streets of Baltimore in 1962, where Tracy Turnblad is seeking stardom and fame through her dream of dancing on The Corny Collins Show. She dances her way to the top, dethrones the teen queen and uses her dancing power to fight for an integrated TV network.

Stage and Spotlights Community Theatre brings a wide range of community members together while promoting personal growth and celebrating the performing arts at a professional level.

Tickets are $9 to $14 and available in advance.

Tickets and Stages and Spotlights Theatre information is available online at stageandspotlights.com.