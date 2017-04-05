Bloomington Public Schools honors outstanding seniors

Outstanding Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy high school seniors were honored this week at the 27th annual Bloomington Senior Achievement Awards.

The night honored 91 students across four categories – artistic excellence, curricular excellence, leadership and volunteerism – selected from nominations by school staff, employers, parents and community members and organizations.

A fifth category, academic excellence, honored 83 students representing the top 10 percent of each school’s graduating class.

Two students were not featured in last week’s Sun Current ad honoring Senior Achievement Award recipients: Danielle Anderson (academic excellence, Kennedy) and Erik Allen (artistic excellence, Kennedy). A full list of award winners can be found at bloomingtonschools.org/senior-achievement.

Jennifer Gerz-Escandón was the evening’s keynote speaker. Gerz-Escandón, a 1983 Kennedy graduate, is the director of national scholarships and fellowships for the Georgia State University Honors College.