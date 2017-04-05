Bloomington gallery exhibit to feature work of veterans

Two veterans who use their art forms to explore the impact their recent military service has had on them and others will be featured in the Inez Greenberg Gallery of Bloomington Center for the Arts.

The work of Jeffrey Stenbom and Mike Vance will be on display April 7 through May 12. An opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the gallery, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road. An artist’s talk featuring Stenbom will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25.

Stenbom, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, uses his passion for the fused glass medium to create art sculptures that speak to the dichotomy of the power and the instability that serving in a war has on a person physically, emotionally and psychologically.

Vance’s black-and-white photographic work is centered on conveying a narrative by creating diptychs using his own photographs paired alongside historical photographs to draw parallels from war conflicts of the present day with those of the past. Vance also incorporates individual portraits of veterans with the veteran’s unedited, unfiltered written words as a vehicle for sharing their stories with others.

The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-10 p.m. Sundays.

Info: tr.im/impact17