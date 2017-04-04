Wellness Expo will host blood drive

Those planning to attend the Richfield Community Wellness Expo can sign up online to donate blood to the Red Cross at the event.

The annual expo is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 16, at Richfield High School, 7001 Harriet Ave., where the blood drive will be part of a range of happenings.

Sign up for an appointment to give blood at redcrossblood.org. Use the sponsor code, “Wellness Fair.” Or, call 612-243-3000 to sign up. Donors ages 16 and older are eligible.

The Richfield Community Wellness Expo promotes good health with an assortment of free activities, live performances, games and prizes.