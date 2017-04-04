Stolen plates lead to stolen vehicle recovery, Uber driver robbed: Richfield Police reports, March 22-28

For March 22-28, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

March 22 – Responding to a verbal argument on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue around 8 a.m., police noticed damage to a TV estimated at $200.

March 23 – Stolen vehicle recovered: A vehicle displaying stolen license plates was found to also be stolen. Police stopped the vehicle at East 31st Street and First Avenue around 2:30 a.m., arresting the driver and citing the passenger.

March 24 – Someone entered an unlocked vehicle on the 7100 block of 13th Avenue and took a pair of $125 earrings, it was reported around 12:30 p.m.

An unknown suspect was armed with a knife as he stole food from a business at Cedar Point Commons, shoving a store employee in the process, it was reported around 9:15 p.m.

March 25 – A victim at Boston Market told police around 6:30 p.m. that her wallet containing $660 cash was stolen.

Police stopped a vehicle driving without headlights at West 69th Street and Penn Avenue around 10:30 p.m. The driver was arrested for third-degree DWI.

March 26 – In a past-action theft report, a victim reported around 10:15 a.m. that a $160 package was stolen from her doorstep on the 7600 block of 18th Avenue.

Police responded to a theft-from-auto report at Menards around 6:15 p.m.

Two laptops were stolen on the 6600 block of Lyndale Avenue, according to a report of a past-action burglary made around 7 p.m. The laptops were valued at $2,000 combined.

March 27 – A vehicle on the 7400 block of Wentworth Avenue was vandalized, it was reported on the 7400 block of Wentworth Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

A hit-and-run was reported around 9:15 a.m. on the 1700 block of East 66th Street, where a driver had hit a handicap sign.

An attempted burglary was reported on the 6800 block of Oakland Avenue around noon. Police arrested two adult males upon arrival.

Responding to the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance, police arrested a man on an outstanding burglary warrant and for providing false information to an officer.

A violation of a protection order was reported at the Richfield Police Department station around 4:45 p.m.

An accident where a third party was causing a disturbance was reported on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

The suspect in a domestic assault was gone from the scene on the 7000 block of Cedar Avenue when police responded around 8:15 p.m.

March 28 – A victim on the 6200 block of Clinton Avenue reported around 4 p.m. that four unknown persons entered his home and stole a $450 laptop, plus other items.

Uber robbery: According to a report made from the 6200 block of Forth Avenue around 7 p.m., an Uber passenger implied he had a knife and stole the driver’s wallet containing $200.

The ex-boyfriend of a victim on the 6400 block of Queen Avenue broke down the victim’s door, assaulted her, then left the scene, according to a report made around 9:15 p.m.

