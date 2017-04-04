Bridging generation gap is next Republican Seniors topic

A think tank “dedicated to the renewal of Western Civilization,” according to a Republican Seniors of Minnesota press release, will appear at the group’s Tuesday, April 4, luncheon at the Richfield American Legion, 6501 Portland Ave.

Foley, the co-founder of the think tank Intellectual Takeout, will discuss how older Americans can bridge the generation gap for positive dialogue with younger Americans, particularly millennials.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. for discussion amongst members over coffee, followed by the speaker’s presentation. Lunch is served at noon.