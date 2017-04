Bloomington’s Human Services Division and the Bloomington Police Department will host an ice cream social and bingo game next week.

The program is 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Police officers will participate in the bingo games, and prizes will be awarded to winners.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, April 5.

Registration: 952-563-4944