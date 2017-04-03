Normandale Community College to host financial literacy program

The Normandale Economics Institute will host its annual financial literacy program this week in Bloomington.

The presentations are 9:30-10:50 a.m. and 12:30-1:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the Kopp Student Center Garden Room of Normandale Community College, 9700 France Ave.

The keynote speakers are Brett Machtig and Josh Gronholz from Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services. Machtig and Gronholz, who will speak at 9:30 a.m., will present “A Twenty-Something’s Guide to Financial Freedom.”

There will also be a presentation on “Planning and Investing to reach Financial Freedom” at 12:30 p.m., presented by the NEI, Phi Theta Kappa and Normandale Business Club.

Info: bit.ly/april417