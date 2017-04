The Bloomington Symphony Orchestra will host its final concert of its 2016-17 season this weekend in Bloomington.

The “Music in 3D: #4” concert is 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Jefferson High School auditorium, 4001 W. 102nd St.

Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for students with identification. Tickets are available at the door by cash or check, and are available in advance online at bloomingtonsymphony.org.

Info: 952-563-8573