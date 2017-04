The Bloomington Affiliated Garden Clubs will meet this week for a demonstration of miniature designs.

Phyllis Andrews, a floral arranger and flower show blue ribbon winner, will speak 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 8630 Xerxes Ave.

Andrews’ miniature designs will be part of the annual Tri-City Flower Show this summer in Bloomington.