Bloomington Public Schools’ PTSA Council will host a presentation on how to recognize and help youth who may be struggling with mental illness or substance abuse disorders.

Dustin Chapman, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor with Fairview Health System, will present “Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders in Youth” 7-9 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the Oak Grove Middle School auditorium, 1350 W. 106th St.

Spanish and Somali translation is available.

Info: 952-681-6400