A seamstress will demonstrate how to make corn husk, cloth and yarn dolls this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.

Materials will be provided as Pauline Bold shows how to make toys that were popular among American Indian and frontier children. She will demonstrate the techniques 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Info: bit.ly/gideonpond