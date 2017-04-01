Metro West softball champs are back and ready

DI pitcher and catcher hope to lead breakthrough to state

Reigning Metro West Conference softball champion, Bloomington Jefferson is ready to go with the same all-sate battery of senior captains Hailey Martinez and Anne Miller with an eye on improving on a 20-5 record from last spring that ended with the third place trophy at sections.

Coach Jim Hanson said many of the returning varsity members played together over the summer, “building cohesion as a unit.” Jaguars senior pitcher Hailey Martinez, pictured, and senior catcher Anne Miller are back for the Jags. Each plan to play at Division I colleges next season. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Martinez and Miller are each committed to play with Division I softball programs in 2018 with Martinez headed to Wichita State and Miller going to the University of Minnesota.

The third senior captain is starting first baseman/right fielder Alyson Plaman who also earned All-Conference honors along with senior pitcher/left fielder Ashley Neuenfeldt who garnered a spot on the All-Conference honorable mention list.

The Jaguars also return juniors Lizzy Walker, starting center fielder and Lindsey Greely who split time at second base and in the outfield. Sophomores back with Jim Hanson are catcher/second baseman Jacey Defries and Payton Hanson.

Others looking to crack the varsity lineup for the first time include juniors: Metta Johnson (outfield, pitcher), Sara Deming (outfield, pitcher) and Haley Grochow (third base) with sophomores: Anna Martin (third base), Cloie Moore (outfield, pitcher), Cassandra Edlund (infield, outfield), Alyssa Felt (utility) and Lauren Angrimson (catcher).

Coach Hanson begins his 18th season with the program and fourth season as head coach on the road at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park against the Orioles, 4:30 p.m. April 5. The Jaguars home opener at Dred Scott Fields (Field No. 6) is set for April 6 at 4:30 p.m.

Over the last two seasons, Jefferson is 4-0 against Chanhassen, a conference and section foe which also won the Class AAA state title last June. Jefferson hosts the Storm at Dred Scott at 4:30 p.m. May 10.

Jefferson travels to Chanhassen April 20 and Kelly Fields to face Kennedy April 27. First pitch of each game is 4:30 p.m.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected]