Edina boys win 5 All-Lake berths

Hornets blanked on All-State list

Despite being shut out from All-State first-team berths this season, the Edina High boys hockey team placed five players on the All-Lake Conference team.

Hornet head coach Curt Giles was curious as to why no Hornet was named All-State after the Hornets placed second in the final state Class AA poll and posted an overall record of 20-7-1. Edina High boys hockey goalie Garrett Mackay started 26 of the Hornets’ 28 games as the team posted a 20-7-1 record. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“Who knows?” Giles asked. “We were young this season, but the kids played extremely well.”

Edina was slightly overshadowed by Lake Conference champion Eden Prairie, a team that finished 8-0-0 in the league to Edina’s 6-2-0. In games against Eden Prairie this season, the Hornets were 1-3-0.

The five all-conference selections from Edina are senior wing Bram Scheerer, junior centers Lewis Crosby and Sam Walker, sophomore defenseman Ben Brinkman and junior goaltender Garrett Mackay. All of those players excelled throughout the season, along with Edina’s three All-Lake honorable mention selections – senior defenseman Luke Johnson and sophomore wings Jett Jungels and Mason Nevers.

Walker was the one player that Giles expected to be on somebody’s All-State team.

“Sam is a good player and also a quality person,” Giles observed. “He was not only our best player, but also the player who worked the hardest every day in practice.”

Walker, who has already committed to play for the University of Minnesota after completing his high school career, led the Hornets in scoring with 46 points on 22 goals and 24 assists.

Scheerer skated on the Hornets’ top line with Walker and Ryan Moon. He also had a big scoring year and has committed to play at Colorado College.

“Bram is a big, strong kid, who can skate,” said Giles. Edina boys hockey captain Sam Walker holds the first-place trophy from the Schwan Cup Gold Division Tournament. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Crosby was one of the most improved Edina players this season, as he centered the 1A line between Jungels and Nevers. In addition to taking his regular shifts, Crosby was essential to Edina’s success on the power play.

“Lewis got stronger and quicker during the offseason,” said Giles. “He came back as a different player and had a great year.”

Brinkman, in his second season on varsity, might be the only sophomore ever to captain an Edina boys hockey team.

“He’s the first one since I’ve been here, at least,” Giles noted. “He is an extremely good player with a very bright future.”

Mackay played in all but two of the Hornets’ 28 games this season and was among the Lake Conference leaders in all of the important goaltending stats.

“He has all the attributes you look for,” said Giles, who mentioned that those attributes include “concentration, work ethic and personality.”

Of Edina’s eight Lake Conference award winners, all but two – Scheerer and Luke Johnson – are eligible to return next season. And that’s good news for Hornet hockey fans.

All-Lake Team

Eden Prairie: Senior forwards Casey Mittelstadt, Nolan Sullivan and Hunter Johannes, senior defenseman Nicky Leivermann and senior goalie Nick Wiencek.

Edina: Senior forward Bram Scheerer, junior forwards Sam Walker and Lewis Crosby, sophomore defenseman Ben Brinkman and junior goalie Garrett Mackay.

Minnetonka: Senior forwards Jack Bowman and T.J. Rogers and senior defenseman Zach VanSant.

Wayzata: Junior forwards Griffin Ness and Colin Schmidt and junior defenseman Grant Anderson.

Hopkins: Senior defenseman Alex Hoffman.

Honorable Mention

Eden Prairie: Senior forwards Jared Blackowiak and Jake Olson and senior defensemen Tommy Hartle and Noah Deraney.

Edina: Senior defenseman Luke Johnson and sophomore forwards Jett Jungels and Mason Nevers.

Minnetonka: Senior goalie Matt Muller and freshman forward Bobby Brink.

Wayzata: Senior forward Tyler Stevens and senior defensemen Jack Carlson and Collin Kubinski.

Hopkins: Senior forwards Carter Johnson and Ryan St. Clair and junior goalie Bobby Wilson.

