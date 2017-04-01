Bloomington author chronicles how our states took shape, literally

Lynn Garthwaite of Bloomington discusses how the boundaries of the United States were determined during a presentation at Oak Grove Elementary School March 24. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Why didn’t the upper peninsula of Michigan become part of Wisconsin, the state it’s attached to?

That simple question, and subsequent questions that followed, spawned a new book by a Bloomington author, explaining the how and why of America’s 50 states.

Lynn Garthwaite spent about three years researching and writing “Our States Have Crazy Shapes,” a history book, of sorts. Her book chronicles the stories behind how the states were carved, explaining the logic and the relatively unknown debates and decisions that helped our forefathers define the country.

The question about Michigan came up during a discussion of the topic with her husband. In search of the answer, Garthwaite found the book “How the States Got Their Shapes,” by Mark Stein. The book provided the answer and presented details about the history of the other 49 states. The book was both informative and entertaining, although it read more like a textbook. Having dedicated herself full-time to writing since 2005, Garthwaite realized, “Somebody needs to rewrite this for everybody,” she said.

She contacted Stein to discuss her idea, and he endorsed Garthwaite’s idea to put her own spin on the concept. Garthwaite envisioned elementary school students as the audience for her book, since that’s when students start learning about American history, she explained.

The book took a back seat to another project for about two years, but she eventually pulled together details about all 50 states. She had Stein’s book to use for reference, but there weren’t many others like it. Using those few books as reference and mining the Internet for additional facts and anecdotes, Garthwaite put together short chapters for every state in the union, organized by their order of incorporation.

The book also includes general background about the influencing factors that determined borders. Railroads and bodies of water both influenced the boundaries that were carved for each many of the states, she explained.

Her book also details a couple of states that didn’t quite pan out. A corner of Tennessee had attempted to establish itself as the state of Franklin in the 1780s, and made a run at it for about four years. Although Franklin didn’t survive as a state, the spirt of Franklin is commemorated to this day in parts of Tennessee, she noted.

Her book was envisioned as a historical resource for students, but Garthwaite found the tidbits and trivia about many of the states were foreign to adults, too. She realized the book would have appeal to adults with general curiosity about the nation’s boundaries and history, so, she kept her writing targeted toward a fifth-grade reading level and organized the book so young readers could bounce between the states that are of most interest to them. Doing that resulted in minor redundancies, but it eliminated the need for students to read the book chronologically, the way many adults would, she explained.

Garthwaite shopped her finished book to agents and publishers, as she had done with some of her previously published books, but found no immediate interest in it. At that point, she pursued self-publishing rather than continue shopping the book to publishers. She had contemplated self-publishing from the start and had the experience of other local writers to draw upon in pursing the do-it-yourself route, she said.

Since completing the book, Garthwaite has been sharing the knowledge she gained through her research with students at area elementary schools, including students at Bloomington schools she has known well throughout her life. In addition to being a Lincoln High School graduate, Garthwaite worked as a media clerk at Poplar Bridge Elementary for 10 years, which she attended as a student.

Her book is available online through Amazon and locally through Magers & Quinn Booksellers in Minneapolis.

So how did Michigan end up with the upper peninsula? It was added to the state as compensation for the loss of Toledo, which became part of Ohio. Toledo, a port city, was a valuable asset. Ohio won the right to Toledo when boundaries were being drawn for Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, and the upper peninsula was given to Michigan as a consolation prize. Leaders in Wisconsin, lacking the population base to become a state at that point, argued against it, but to no avail, according to Garthwaite.