Blake, Edina lead All-State girls hockey teams

Goalie pairs make history

Minnesota high school girls hockey is the best in the country.

There’s no disputing that, based on the number of NCAA Division I players produced by the Minnesota prep ranks.

Each year, the Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Coaches’ Association chooses the best of the best for its All-State teams. There was an unusual twist in the selections this year, when both the Class A and the Class AA All-State squads included two goalies from the same schools. Senior captain Grace Bowlby, who led the Edina Hornets to the state Class AA hockey title with a 28-1-1 record, is All-State for the third year in a row. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

In Class A, Blake School goalies Anna Kruesel and Olivia Bizal are both All-State picks, while in Class AA, Maple Grove goalies Breanna Blesi and Coco Francis are All-Staters.

What do coaches do when they have two All-State goalies? Alternate them, of course.

Blake won the state Class A title with Kruesel and Bizal splitting time, while Maple Grove made it to state with Blesi and Francis switching off.

Which high schools did the best in the All-State sweepstakes?

Blake School had six selections to lead the pack in Class A, while Maple Grove had four selections to three for state champion Edina in Class AA.

Blake landed two All-State honorable mention berths with Sara McClanahan and Izzy Daniel, while Edina placed goalie Anna Goldstein and forward Lolita Fidler on All-State honorable mention.

Although Minnetonka did not have a first-team All-State player, the Skippers’ senior captains, Emma Bigham and Camille von Steinbergs earned All-State honorable mention, along with Hopkins defenseman Kate Glover.

Following are the All-State girls hockey teams for 2016-17.

Class A

Goalies: Olivia Bizal and Anna Kruesel, Blake School, and Emma Polusny, Mound Westonka.

Defensemen: Lizi Norton, Orono; Nicole Oppenheimer, Breck School; Brynn Puppe, Northfield; Grace Vojta, Blake School; Madeline Wethington, Blake School, and Kira Willoughby, Blake School.

Forwards: Lucy Burton, Blake School; Mariah Gardner, Warroad; Taylor Heise, Red Wing; Mallorie Iozzo, Hibbing; Joie Phelps, St. Paul United; Elizabeth Schepers, Mound Westonka; Catie Skaja, New Prague; Kendall Williamson, Breck School, and Grace Zumwinkle, Breck School.

Class AA

Goalies: Breanna Blesi and Coco Francis, Maple Grove, and Alexa Dobchuk, Eden Prairie.

Defensemen: Madison Bizal, Elk River; Grace Bowlby, Edina; Emily Brown, Blaine; Crystalyn Hengler, Eden Prairie; Tina Kampa, Maple Grove, and Taylor Wemple, Hill-Murray.

Forwards: Paige Beebe, Blaine; Abigail Boreen, Hill-Murray; Natalie Heising, Wayzata; Gabbie Hughes, Centennial; Anna Klein, Edina; Anneke Linser, Centennial; Emily Oden, Edina; Naomi Rogge, Eden Prairie; Gabby Rosenthal, Blaine, and Taylor Wente, Maple Grove.

