After 11-3 ‘16, Kennedy girls lacrosse eyes return to state

Strong effort to contiue to be calling card for Eagles

Bloomington Kennedy girls lacrosse fields a large, experienced group ready to build on an 11-3 season that stopped short of the ultimate goal with an section quarterfinal loss to rival Jefferson.

Head coach Sheryl Raithel returns for her 14th season guiding the Eagles that will be a very strong defensive group, led in the back by senior goaltender Alyssa Bryan-Jefferies with junior captains Makayla Booth (defenseman) and Julia Monson (midfielder) and senior Makayla Grant (defenseman). Kennedy junior Julia Monson was the second leading scorer last spring for the Eagles. With older sister Ellie Monson, the top scorer last spring, graduated, it is Julia’s opportunity to take the spotlight. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Senior defender Kailey Okonek is back along with senior midfielder Katie Propsom and senior attackers Gaby Sojgren and Emily Olsen.

Monson, along with sister Ellie Monson, were the top two scorers for the Eagles last season combining for 111 goals, 45 assists, 92 ground balls and winning 127-of-197 draws. Ellie scored 69 goals as a senior and Julia had 42 goals.

Raithel joined Kennedy in 2003, one year after the program started in 2002 and helped the team go undefeated and win three consecutive NSLA (club) state championships from 2006-2008.

“Our teams are always tough and give a ton of effort,” Raithel said about the culture built over more than a dozen years in the program that qualified for state in 2007 and 2008.

Despite an 11-2 regular season record and 4-2 Metro West Conference record, the Eagles finished third behind co-conference champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Chanhassen with identical 5-1 marks. Kennedy split the season series with Jefferson with the Jaguars scoring an 11-5 win in the Section 6 quarterfinal.

Raithel once again has the team playing a very tough schedule that begins with away matches, April 14 at Hermantown and April 18 at Minneapolis Washburn ahead of the April 19 home opener against Eastview on the Kennedy High School turf field at 5:30 p.m.

Kennedy travels to Jefferson this season with a May 9 contest starting at 6 p.m. Holy Angels travels to Kennedy May 11 for a 5:30 p.m. start and the final home match of the regular season is slated for 4 p.m. May 23 against St. Louis Park.

