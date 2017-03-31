Thompson is Holy Angels’ Athena winner

Holy Angels senior Megan Thompson got to see the work of the 2016 Athena Award winner Laura Bagwell-Katalinich up close and personal last year with the Holy Angels girls basketball team. Megan Thompson (Submitted photo)

Thompson saw Bagwell-Katalinich carry the Stars to a Class 3A title, and that experience set Thompson up for a big senior year of her own.

Thompson carried the Holy Angels girls soccer team to the section title game during a year in which the Stars were set to have a ‘rebuilding season.’ Thompson then helped guide the girls basketball team back to state to win third-place.

“It’s been really, really fun, honestly,” Thompson said. “Not only have we gone far, but the best part about it is that my teammates and the team, what we’ve experienced has just been super fun, so it was a good way to end my senior year.”

Outside of athletics, Thompson serves on the Campus Ministry Team, is a volunteer at Mary’s Place and is a volunteer Summer Stretch Youth Group leader.

Thompson’s athletic accomplishments at Holy Angels, as well as her accomplishments in the classroom helped Thompson earn Holy Angels’ 2017 Athena Award. The awards go to outstanding senior female athletes from each of the 50 metropolitan area high schools. Students were nominated by their coaches as outstanding senior female athletes. They are selected based on excellence in an individual sport or for participation and accomplishment in group sports.

“It’s an honor,” Thompson said. “There are a lot of great athletes at our school, especially female athletes.

“To be considered one of the not only best athletes but also leadership-wise is really important to me.”

While the award recognizes student-athletes for academic and athletic excellence, Thompson is most proud of the fact that the award gives her leadership skills recognition.

“The most important thing it means to me is that they consider me a leader,” Thompson said. “That’s really important to me because that not only helps me now, but it helps me in the future.”

Prior to the start of her Holy Angels career, Thompson said she didn’t believe her leadership skills would merit consideration for the Athena Award.

“My freshman year I really didn’t talk at all, I wasn’t a leader,” Thompson said. “The experiences I’ve had at Holy Angels have really helped me create a leadership persona.”

Now, four years later, Thompson is leaving Holy Angels as one of the school’s finest young leaders, while also having guided her teams to success.

“Having the best four years with a great group of teammates and knowing we could still go far was super important,” Thompson said. “It was a really good way to end.”

Thompson has yet to make a decision as to where she will attend college next year.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.