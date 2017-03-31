Synchro looks to add more routines at state

Eden Prairie took first in short trio and long team at state in 2016

Eden Prairie synchronized swimming coach Jennifer Wood began her fifth season as head coach with the entire state championship long team back including Tori Anderson, Ila Holman, Ibolya Konkoly, Olivia Swanson and captain Alix Condit. Eden Prairie’s Tori Anderson completes her routine during the state synchronized swimming meet at the University of Minnesota last May. The Eagles placed first in long team and short trio routines. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The Eagles short trio also came away with a state title to give them multiple gold medals at the state meet, which takes place at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in late May.

Eden Prairie will have a few new faces this season with eight new swimmers on the team of 16 swimmers.

“This is exciting for us,” Woods said about half of the swimmers being new to the program that has fewer participants than other large programs. “They have to work very closely with one another every day, six days a week.”

The season began March 21 at Edina in a figures meet with a second figures meet against Wayzata at Oak Point Intermediate on Tuesday. The team added a third figures meet April 18 at Hopkins North Junior High and will begin at 4 p.m. Eden Prairie and Hopkins will be joined by Blake in the meet.

Eden Prairie will host two routines meets at Oak Point Intermediate starting at 4:30 p.m. April 27 against Edina and May 2 against Hopkins. Sections is at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Prior Lake May 19-20 and state is May 25-26.

