Students learn about internment camps from survivor

Students thanked Hannah Semba after her presentation last Wednesday. (Sun Current staff photo by Ethan Groothuis)

Dec. 7 was a cool day, normal for Mount Vernon in Washington state.

Hannah Semba remembered it being a calm Sunday morning, so calm that her brother even decided to go pheasant hunting.

But the year was 1941, Hannah was a Japanese-American, and everything her family knew was about to change.

For the 75th anniversary of Japanese internment, South View Middle School teacher Erica Gardner had her sixth grade class read “Desert Exile ” by Yoshiko Uchida, a book detailing Uchida’s experiences as a child imprisoned with her family in Topaz, Utah.

Semba, now 91-years-old, was invited to speak with the class

March 22.

Students took turns asking Semba about her experience and how it affected her outlook on life.

The day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the FBI came to her home and told her family they could not go beyond five miles of from home. This meant Semba could no longer go to high school, as it was outside the five-mile limit.

On Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which set up internment camps to house the 120,000 Japanese-Americans who were forcibly removed from their homes on the west coast.

Semba and her family were given one week’s notice to pack up only what they could carry and leave their home and property, having no idea where they were going or how long they would be gone.

“Being 15, you could only carry so much,” Semba said, detailing how they tied their possessions with a rope to keep them in their suitcases.

They put her family on a train and sent them to Tule Lake camp in California, near the Oregon border, in a camp with 20,000 others.

“I was shocked to see so many Japanese,” Semba said. “I was the only minority in school [at Mount Vernon].”

In camp, the family was escorted to barracks, each one split into four or five family units with canvas cots (there were five children), a potbelly stove and bare light bulb, nothing else.

There were no interior walls, tables or chairs.

Tule Lake camp was built on a dry lake bed, which was so sandy that they would experience sandstorms, as well as the extremes of snow in the winter and very hot summers.

The mess hall and latrines were a half block away.

“There was no shower curtain, so you may be showering alone or with 15 people,” Semba said.

At 15, Semba did not have a job, but the rule was that families need to be self-sufficient.

They grew lettuce, cabbage, squash, and if they were lucky, would get dried fish.

“We soaked it so it could become soft,” Semba said. “We had very little meat, but the diet was sustainable.”

Several students asked how, over two years with a lackluster school system, kids could possibly stay engaged.

“I’m sad to say many of us were bored,” Semba said. “You can only play so much baseball.”

They would make their own games for fun, including variations of Ante-I-Over, or putting old cans on shoes to try to make as much noise as possible.

Only those who were farmers were allowed to leave camp, and for the most part they were kept in the dark about the war or how long they would be staying in internment camps.

Eventually, they were released, and Semba was accepted to Macalester College thanks in part to the work of the National Japanese American Relocation Council.

Semba said that as she took the train to Minnesota, she finally felt like she was home again being able to see trees and other vegetation.

“All we had [at Tule Lake] was sagebrushes,” Semba said.

She transferred to the University of Minnesota one year later after the war ended to major in food science. She stayed in Minnesota, married, and raised four children in south Minneapolis, where she still resides.

She said of the many life lessons she learned, the importance of education was one of the most crucial.

“I made sure [my children] studied and did well in life.” Semba said. “I want you to learn this … we are all Americans … and you have an obligation to our country. You must vote. Not everyone has that privilege. Please use it.”

When asked if anything in the political climate nowadays reminded her of her time 75 years ago, her response was simple.

“No matter what our nationality, we should remember that we are equal, we are Americans, and we must stand together,” Semba said.