Skof earns Richfield’s Athena honor

Richfield High School senior Jordan Skof has been a three-sport athlete throughout her high school sports career. Jordan Skof (Submitted photo)

Skof has earned a combined 10 varsity letters in softball, volleyball and basketball, while picking up four conference awards and two MVP awards during her Spartans career.

“It’s been all over the place, with basketball and volleyball getting different coaches,” Skof said. “It’s all about adapting and knowing that you have to show what you have to these new coaches no matter what, and give it your all, even if you know the coach is coming back.”

Skof’s athletic skill and her dedication to excellence in the classroom helped her earn Richfield’s 2017 Athena Award. The awards go to outstanding senior female athletes from each of the 50 metropolitan area high schools. Students were nominated by their coaches as outstanding senior female athletes. They are selected based on excellence in an individual sport or for participation and accomplishment in group sports.

“It’s pretty exciting, it was one of my goals coming into senior year,” Skof said. “I have always looked at it and said ‘I wanted this’ so since the beginning of my senior year I have worked for this.”

Skof, in her pursuit of the Athena Award, volunteered at Feed My Starving Children, Humane Society and Part of Me to We, donated money to charities and , made meals and gifts for the homeless and patients at a hospital.

Skof was also named to the academic all-conference team following the 2016 volleyball season, was named to the honor roll three years running, has been a 10-time Spotlight on Scholarship award winner, named to the National Society of High School Scholars and has received academic bar for three years.

Skof said she believes her work outside the classroom helped her achieve her goal of winning the Athena Award.

“Athena Award winners are strong leaders, they’re really good at leadership skills,” Skof said. “They’re good in school and are well-rounded in sport, maybe not three-sport, but multi-sport athletes.

“A lot of things overlap between sports and you can get all the little details.”

Skof made earning the Athena Award a top goal this year, and she is happy she was able to accomplish that goal.

“What the Athena Award means to me is that I have accomplished one of my goals and I’m ready to move onto the next,” Skof said. “I have worked for this and I have put everything into it.

“I have really accomplished a lot of things over my four years.”

Skof has one softball season remaining at Richfield, but she plans to go on to play softball at either Rockhurst University or University of Northern Iowa while she pursues her exercise science major.

