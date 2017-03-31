Normandale Community College to host annual writing festival

Normandale Community College of Bloomington will host several readings and literary events this week, including its eighth annual Writing Festival.

The festival is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, on the Normandale campus, 9700 France Ave.

The festival’s keynote speaker, Chris Santiago, will speak at noon in the Garden Room of Kopp Student Center. Santiago, author of the Minnesota Book Award nominated poetry book “Tula,” will read from his work, which centers on the experience of first- and second-generation immigrants, and will discuss poetry and the writing process.

The festival also features 50-minute panels, workshops and readings centering on all types of writing, including fiction, business documents, poetry, nonfiction and scripts.

The college will host two presentations prior to the festival, beginning with a presentation by blogger and speculative fiction author Naomi Kritzer.

Kritzer, whose short story “Cat Pictures Please” won Hugo (2016), Nebula (2015) and Locus (2016) awards for best short story, will read from her work and discuss her career as both a nonfiction blogger and speculative fiction writer. Her presentation is 3 p.m. Monday, April 3, in room C-2036.

Duchess Harris, a professor and chair of the American Studies Department at Macalester College in St. Paul, will speak 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in the Garden Room.

Harris will read excerpts of her work and discuss the process of writing and publishing nonfiction books. She is a contributor to the book “Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA,” which chronicles the stories of black women whose calculations made it possible for the nation’s astronauts to fly into space and return safely to Earth. Harris’ grandmother was in the first group of women recruited to work at NASA.

Additional information, including a festival schedule, is available online at tr.im/april36.