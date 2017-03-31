Jefferson girls track aims for more hardware in 2017

Metro West champs set to defend crown

Last year’s top girls track team, Bloomington Jefferson, heads into 2017 with a full slate of experienced runners and jumpers back from a record-setting 2016.

Jefferson has a number of multiple-sport athletes back, which is against the trend in specialization.

“There are a lot of talented kids, who work very hard, and have big goals. There are a lot of good track teams like that. I guess we’re one of them,” Jaguars coach Sean Faulk said. “This might be our most competitive team we’ve ever had.” Jefferson’s Kailynn Blanchard is part of a returning core that really shined in the relays in 2016. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Look for Jefferson to have a chance to unseat powerhouses Rosemount and Prior Lake in sections while Chanhassen and Chaska will be in the mix with the Jaguars for the Metro West Conference title. Faulk noted: “Everyone in our conference has individual athletes that compete at high levels.”

Faulk pointed to the senior group that includes Kailynn Blanchard, Alyssa Lind, Julia Benson, Elise Longley, Molly Roach and Ingrid Koester as a big driving force in engaging the next group of Jefferson varsity members to shine on the track.

“They’ve created an atmosphere that has elevated the entire team in a lot of different ways – encouragement, recruiting, teaching and just leadership in general,” Faulk said.

Lind, a captain, will head to North Dakota State next season to run track. Before then, she’d like to add to her list of accomplishments including owning the program record times in the 200 and 400 dashes.

The three-year Jaguar is already part of the record-setting times in the four relays, 4×100, 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relays. She helped the 4×100 and 4×800 relays win section titles and the 4×400 relay was runner-up in sections. At state, the 4×400 was runner-up in Class AA while the 4×100 relay was fifth and the 4×800 was sixth.

Blanchard, a captain, and one of the top sprinters, was the section champ in the 100 but did not qualify for the state finals in the event.

She was also part of the 4×100 and owns the school record time in both events.

Longley, a captain, was the top distance runner last spring in the 1,600 and 3,200 and was part of the record-setting 4×800 relay. She plans to run at Northern Michigan in 2018.

Roach, a captain, was part of the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 relays for the Jaguars and had a very strong spring in the 800. The future Minnesota Gopher was runner-up in the event at sections and closed out her junior season eighth in the 800 final.

Roach was presented with the Athena Award from Jefferson.

Benson had a breakout junior campaign after making the state finals in the 100 and 200 and was part of the 4×100 relay at state.

“(She’ll) look to be a big contributor as a senior,” Faulk said about Benson.

Another member of the Jags 4×400 record-setting relay, junior Elena Hayday, will look to qualify for state in the 800 after running a 2:16.59 at the section meet to place third.

Third-year varsity members, Isabel Fredrickson and Caroline Anderson will look for strong springs with Fredrickson a member of the 4×400 relay and 800 while Anderson is a mid-distance specialist and competes in the triple jump. Junior Samantha Sunnarborg also focuses on mid-distance events in addition to jumps and throws.

Caitlyn Tanner returns as a high jumper, Celena Rea in the sprints, Karley Thurston in the distance events, Marissa Dauner in the mid-distances and Claire Clarson in the mid-distance and hurdles.

Jefferson opens the outdoor season at St. Louis Park in a Metro West Conference race with a 3:30 p.m. start April 6. The Jaguars run at Kennedy for a Metro Conference triangular with Cooper April 17 before traveling to St. Louis Park for the Orioles Invite, April 18 both start at 3:30 p.m. The Metro West Championships are May 17-18 at Chanhassen High School starting at 3 p.m, each day.

