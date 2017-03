Golf Galaxy has leased the 20,000-square-foot space off Interstate 494 that was formerly occupied by a Borders bookstore, property owner CSM Corporation announced last week.

The golf supply outlet will move from its current location across I-494, bringing the 115,637-square-foot Shops at Lyndale to a 96 percent occupancy rate, according to CSM. The Borders store closed in 2011 when the company went bankrupt.