Funding for Bloomington’HRA in limbo

The Bloomington City Council’s approval of the city’s annual Community Development Block Grant budget and action plan commenced on schedule last week, despite the note of uncertainty lingering throughout the process.

The city doesn’t know what may be coming its way from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, to the dismay of council members.

Bryan Hartman, the program manager of Bloomington’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority, outlined the department’s plans for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, during the council’s March 20 meeting. He did so based upon a budget that contemplates a federal allocation of $426,825, the same amount the city received for the current fiscal year.

The recent budget proposal by Pres. Donald Trump called for the elimination of Community Development Block Grants, casting uncertainty over fiscal planning for the coming year. HUD officials advised local governments to plan for the same allocation in 2017 since allocations have yet to be determined, Hartman explained.

Assuming the city receives the same grant for 2017, those funds will be divided into several programs administered by the HRA, according to Hartman. The city has partnered with the West Hennepin Affordable Housing Land Trust this year to help facilitate affordable home ownership in the city for two families. It is the first time the city has done that in several years. So far, one purchase has been facilitated, and a purchase agreement was struck earlier this month for a second home, Hartman said.

The HRA plans to facilitate three such purchases in the coming fiscal year if its budget provides for it, he noted.

The city’s home rehabilitation program also receives a significant boost from the annual grant, according to Hartman. The program provides funding for home improvements in the city and has flexible terms that tie repayment of the loan to the resale of the home. With a strong housing market, loan repayments are expected to bring in $600,000 during the next fiscal year, which will be returned to the program for future home improvement loans, he explained.

The HRA’s budget would be reduced if necessary when a CDBG funding decision is reached, he noted.

Mayor Gene Winstead suggested that, despite the uncertainty of the program’s funding for the coming fiscal year, the likely outcome would be a reduction in the city’s grant if there is any change to the funding.

Councilmember Tim Busse was less diplomatic in his analysis of CDBG funding. If the grants are eliminated, as proposed by Trump, it will result in a $3 billion impact upon cities across the country, and the impact would be far more substantial than the initial $3 billion, Busse said.

“We leverage those dollars,” he noted. “We get the absolute most out of that money that we can get.

“It’s an affront, I think, to cities that this long-standing partnership between the federal and local governments is being basically kicked to the curb,” he added.

Busse proposed communicating the council’s concern to Bloomington’s congressional delegation, as well as to the president. The council will review proposed correspondence at an upcoming meeting.

Despite the uncertainty over the fiscal 2017 budget, the council approved the proposed budget unanimously.