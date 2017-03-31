EP, Tonka lead All-Lake swimming and diving team

Twenty-seven athletes have been named to the All-Lake Conference boys swimming and diving team for 2016-17, and 18 of them are from either state Class AA champion Minnetonka or state Class AA runner-up Eden Prairie. Eden Prairie divers Tommy Heil, pictured, and Peter Heglund gave the team to top-10 state divers. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

Leading the selections is Minnetonka’s senior captain, Sam Schilling, who won four gold medals in the state meet. Another state champion from Minnetonka, Corey Lau (100-yard breaststroke), is also on the All-Lake list along with Eden Prairie’s individual state champ, Josh Withers (100-yard butterfly).

Eden Prairie earned a state-record time in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Withers, Nicholas Tullemans, Soren Dunn and Jordan Greenberg swimming 1:23.49.

Two other Lake teams placed among the state’s top 15. Edina took eighth and Wayzata finished 13th.

Minnetonka set state records in winning the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay at state.

The team of Erik Gessner, Lau, John Shelstad and Schilling went 1:29.20 in the 200 medley. Shelstad, Joe Hanson, Thomas Pederson and Schilling posted a record time of 3:01.59 in the 400 free relay. Edina has five all-conference selections, Wayzata has three and Hopkins rounds out the honor squad with one selection.

Minnetonka won the Lake Conference dual-meet title with a 4-0 record, while Eden Prairie was second with a 3-1 mark. A month prior to the State High School League Meet, Minnetonka captured the state True Team championship. Peter Heglund (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

All-Lake Team

Eden Prairie: Seniors Michael Genetti, Jordan Greenberg, Peter Hegland, Devin Murphy and Austin Pham, juniors Nicholas Tullemans and Josh Withers and freshman Soren Dunn.

Minnetonka: Seniors Marco Conati, Joe Hanson, Corey Lau, Ethan Li and Sam Schilling, juniors Erik Gessner, Thomas Pederson, John Shelstad and Quinn Yeager and freshman Michael Shelstad.

Edina: Junior Ryan Phillip, sophomore Andrew Gray and freshmen Jacob Biscan, Jed Jones and Charlie Webb.

Wayzata: Senior Mason Zarns, junior Brandon Sherman and freshman Casey Stowe.

Hopkins: Junior Avery Martens-Goldman.

Honorable Mention

Minnetonka: Senior Joe Ackerson, junior Jonathan Lesage and sophomore George Thiss.

Eden Prairie: Senior Tommy Heil, junior Adam Nik and sophomore Dan Hudson.

Edina: Senior Charlie Greene, junior Nate Ruegemer and freshman Liam DeMuth.

Wayzata: Seniors Eli Greenblat and Brian Stowe and sophomore Sam Kennedy.

Hopkins: Senior Croix JoliCoeur, junior Ethan Rosenthal and eighth-grader Elliot Berman.