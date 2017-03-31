Bloomington man accused of stealing tools from Vikings site

A Bloomington man has been charged with felony theft in Dakota County District Court last week for an alleged December theft of about $3,100 worth of wires and tools from the Minnesota Vikings facility construction site in Eagan.

Stephen Carey, 35 of Bloomington, faces a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a $10,000 for the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eagan police sergeant was on patrol near the future Minnesota Vikings training facility and observed an out-of-place vehicle with foggy windows parked in parking lot out of view from the roadway.

When the sergeant approached the vehicle, the driver drove away abruptly. After driving a short distance away, Carey stopped and the sergeant asked Carey what he was doing in the area. Carey said he was from Norwood Young America and was on his way to a friend’s house in Bloomington or Richfield. Eagan would have been out of his way.

Carey was wearing white camouflage and he had cables, wire cutters and heavy gauge wiring inside the car. The vehicle was towed.

The following day, an employee from the construction company working at the Vikings facility reported items had been stolen from the property including, copper pipes and scrap wiring.

Following a search, Carey’s car was filled with scrap wire and copper tubing, along with a generator and concrete saw with the name of the site’s construction company on it, according to the criminal complaint.

