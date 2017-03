Cedar Valley Church of Bloomington will host a spring get-together Friday night for college students and young adults.

The program is 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the church, 8600 Bloomington Ave.

The evening will feature a Chick-fil-A dinner for the first 200 attendees ages 18-29, a talk about living with purpose by author Matt Brown and a performance by the Comedy Sportz improv comedy company.

Info: 952-854-1100 (Josiah)