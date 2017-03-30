Rogge honored with Athena Award

Eden Prairie standout led Eagles to eight state tourneys

Naomi Rogge can add Athena Award to the list of accolades during what has been a spectacular high school career at Eden Prairie High School.

A three-sport standout, Rogge has helped the Eagles add three state championships (2015, 2016 lacrosse and 2016 Class AA hockey) to one of the state’s most awarded athletics programs in the state.

She received the 2016 Athena Award an honor presented to the most outstanding female senior athlete at 55 Minneapolis-area high schools. Eden Prairie senior Naomi Rogge has been a part of three state championships while excelling with the soccer, hockey and lacrosse programs. (Photo by Mark Trockmna-trockstock.com)

As part of the Athena Awards nominee questionnaire, Rogge, who plans to play hockey at Minnesota Duluth next season and plans to major in math and secondary education and coaching, is a member of the ‘A’ Honor Roll and plans to graduate with honors in addition to earning an Academic All-State honors in Lacrosse in 2016.

Away from soccer, hockey and lacrosse team duties, she serves as a volunteer with the Eden Prairie Hockey Association and Eden Prairie Lacrosse Association, volunteers at Feed My Starving Children and the Connect 9 program which assists incoming freshman at Eden Prairie High School.

She listed her top three sports achievements or accomplishments as winning the Class AA state hockey title in 2016, winning consecutive state lacrosse titles and being a Ms. Hockey finalist earlier this month.

Something that makes Rogge standout is in her pregame routine, but whatever it is the combination seems to work pretty well. She writes: “I need to straighten my hair on game day, eat certain foods (depending on the sport) and when I put on my gear, I put it on right side of my body first.” Naomi Rogge (Submitted photo)

Rogge was part state runner-up soccer teams in 2014 and 2015 and lacrosse in 2014. In hockey, she helped the Eagles hoist the third-place trophy at state this season and fourth place in 2014.

She’s had a number of individual honors including those in hockey: a Ms. Hockey Finalist in 2017 in addition to All-State honors in 2017 (All-State Honorable Mention in 2016) and All-Tournament honors in 2016 and 2017. She led the team in goals and points in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and assists in 2016-17 to finish fourth overall in program history for goals and eighth in points.

She is a seven-time All-Lake Conference honoree, leading the conference in goals and points as a senior and was second in the conference in goals scored in soccer as a senior, despite missing time with a broken wrist.

She earned the Eagle Award while leading the soccer team this fall in goals and points.

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason

45th Annual Athena Awards

What: Minneapolis Athena Awards Luncheon recognizing the 55 recipients representing Minneapolis-area high schools.

When: May 5, 11:15 a.m.

Where: Doubletree Hotel, Bloomington (7800 Nornmandale Blvd)

Tickets can be purchased in advanced by email: [email protected]